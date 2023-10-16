State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,691,000 after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $127.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

