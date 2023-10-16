State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BC

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.