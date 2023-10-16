State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.