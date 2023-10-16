State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

