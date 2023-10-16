StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group stock opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

