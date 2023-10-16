Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

THC opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

