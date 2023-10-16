The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.20%.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

