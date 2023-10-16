The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.24. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

