The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $144.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

