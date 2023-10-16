The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14. The company has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

