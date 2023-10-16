The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 1,636.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

