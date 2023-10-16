The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW opened at $246.94 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.