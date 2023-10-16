The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $80.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,860,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

