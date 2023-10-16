The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 308.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,860,240 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

