THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

THO stock opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

