Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 274 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

