Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 75.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 13.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $207.26 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

