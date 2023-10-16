Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

RSG stock opened at $147.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.