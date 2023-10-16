Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $326,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $1,872,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

