Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $618,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.55 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

