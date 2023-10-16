Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

