Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 163 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $324.91 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.10 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.