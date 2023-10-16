Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 221 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.