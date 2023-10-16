Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,096 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

