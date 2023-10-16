Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TOL opened at $71.73 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

