Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

