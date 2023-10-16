Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,484 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

TSN opened at $46.52 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.