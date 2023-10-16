uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 440.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 368,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $6.54 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $312.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.