Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.12 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.