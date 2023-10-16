VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYDFree Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $49.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

