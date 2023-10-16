VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $49.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

