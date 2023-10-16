Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 220.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

