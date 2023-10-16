Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.