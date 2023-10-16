Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,644 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.