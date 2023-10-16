Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $116.27 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.