Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $131.34 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

