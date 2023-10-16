Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

