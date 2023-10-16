Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $510.56 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.23 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.52.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.07.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

