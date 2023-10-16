Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

