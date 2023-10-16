Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.13 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

