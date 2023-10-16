Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $103.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

