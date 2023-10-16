Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Shares of KMB opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

