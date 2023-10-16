Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

