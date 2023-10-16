Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 33.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.