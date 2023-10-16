Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,517 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

