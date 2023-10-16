Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

