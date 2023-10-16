Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $188.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

