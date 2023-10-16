Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $214.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.