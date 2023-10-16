Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

