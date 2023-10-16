Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.81.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $190.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

