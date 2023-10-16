Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.